Florida State University Panama City and Arc of the Bay come together for historic partnership

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida State University Panama City and Arc of the Bay signed an agreement on Wednesday that could lead to more jobs for people with disabilities.

FSU PC Dean, Randy Hanna, and Arc of the Bay Executive Director, Ron Sharpe, signed a memo of understanding which gives Arc of the Bay clients first notice of jobs on the campus.

It’s part of National Developmental Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. Sharpe said this memo breaks down another barrier for people with disabilities.

He said Wednesday was a historical day for both FSU PC and Arc of the Bay.

“It’s continuing to build disability inclusion,” Sharpe said. “It’s more than words it’s saying ‘Hey you know what, I want to be included we have an opportunity — we have rights to be included,’ so it’s a historical day for us.”

Sharpe said they are grateful for the support of the community and said preparing for and participating in job interviews is a learning opportunity for their clients.

