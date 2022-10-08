PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— Florida State University Panama City held its third annual’ Out In The South’ event to educate and affirm experiences in the LQTBQ plus communities.

Florida State University Panama City partnered with Gulf Coast State College, United Way of Northwest Florida, the NorthWest Florida LBTBQ Center, and several more.

Organizers were hoping to promote the theme of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

CEO of Equality of Florida, Nadine Smith was one of the educational speakers.

“Florida state university and partnership want to do more to enhance diversity equity and inclusion not only with the ‘Out In The South’ event but also through our illumination lecture series,” Associate Dean of Student and Strategic Initiatives Irvin Clark said. We bring where we want to shed a light on diversity equity and inclusion.”

Clark said it is important to keep the event going annually. Florida State University Panama City will hold more events like this one, in its illumination series.