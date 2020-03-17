Florida State Parks change operations amid COVID-19 pandemic

Florida State Parks has announced changes for day-use visitation hours, camping and events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, state parks will remain open for daily use, however visitation hours now will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The department also said in a release, it is canceling all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping reservations for the next 60 days.

Concerning overnight camping reservations, the department said, reservations beginning March 18 will be honored, but visitors must arrive before 5 p.m. on that day to keep their reservation. All reservations beyond that point will be canceled and refunded, and starting March 20, campgrounds and all overnight accommodations will close completely.

The department said the decisions are based on the guidance from the CDC to avoid gatherings of large groups of people.

For more information on the state parks, those interested are encouraged to call 850-245-2157.