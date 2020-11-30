Florida State football’s game against Duke canceled for Dec. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida State football team has had another game taken off their schedule.

Florida State football was scheduled to play Duke on Dec. 5, but after issues with COVID-19 that hit the team last week, the ACC has opted to adjust that game and will have Miami play at Duke instead.

This is the third game in a row that FSU has had to change from it’s original date.

Duke was the last opponent scheduled for the Seminoles, though either the Virginia or Clemson games could be rescheduled for the weeks of Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.