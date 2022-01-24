Florida ranks among worst states to raise a family

This Aug. 1, 2018, aerial photo made available by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection shows Grayton Beach State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla. The beach earned the first spot of top U.S beaches according to Florida International University professor Stephen Leatherman. The beach was chosen in part because of its sugar-white sand and its clear, emerald-green water. (Running Man Pictures/Courtesy of Florida Department of Environmental Protection via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida is one of the worst places to raise a family in the United States according to the financial website WalletHub.

The site ranked all 50 states in multiple categories on where is best and worst to raise a family in 2022.

The survey used 51 different criteria across five categories: affordability, health and safety, education and child care, socioeconomics, and family fun in order to rank each state.

The survey help families know “which states offer the best combination of qualities that matter most to parents and their kids. That includes more recent concerns like how well the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic,” WalletHub officials wrote. “Our data set ranges from the median annual family income to housing affordability to the unemployment rate.”

According to the survey, Massachusetts came in at number 1. New York was number 2. Florida came in at 39. The worst state in the union to raise a family was Mississippi. Check the full findings here.