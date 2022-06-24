PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Supreme Court reached a landmarking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday. The court ruling shifts the decision on abortion back to the states.

Here’s what Florida politicians say:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis: “The prayers of millions have been answered. For nearly fifty years, the U.S. Supreme Court has prohibited virtually any meaningful pro-life protection, but this was not grounded in the text, history or structure of the Constitution. By properly interpreting the Constitution, the Dobbs majority has restored the people’s role in our republic and a sense of hope that every life counts. Florida will continue to defend its recently-enacted pro-life reforms against state court challenges, will work to expand pro-life protections, and will stand for life by promoting adoption, foster care and child welfare.”

Florida Governor Candidate Charlie Crist: “This is a gut check and wrenching day for women for reproductive freedom in our country. Without Roe v. Wade protection, radical governors like Ron DeSantis will try to outlaw abortion completely. Make no mistake, Governor Ron DeSantis is not on the side of women and reproductive freedom. Now more than ever, we need to fight tirelessly to protect the right to choose against this governor’s forthcoming attacks. The stakes in this election could not be higher. I believe in a woman’s freedom to choose.”

Florida Governor Candidate Nikki Fried: “This is a tragic day for women in America. The freedom to make our own choices about our lives, our bodies, and our healthcare is fundamental to our humanity. It’s absolutely devastating to have those rights taken away. It’s not an exaggeration to say that women and girls will die as a result of this decision.

Women will now be forced to stay with abusive partners, to carry dangerous and unviable pregnancies to term, to be refused life-saving medical care, to seek out unsafe and illegal ways to have an abortion, to bear children conceived through rape and incest, and to endure a host of other indignities too varied and disturbing to describe. It will have a catastrophic effect on women’s economic prospects and participation in the workforce. It has and will be disastrous for our mental health. It’s cruel and inhumane, and it’s the result of Republicans’ years-long war on women and our rights.

In Florida, for now, we still have a provision in our state constitution that protects abortion rights – although that is in question as well. I promise that we will fight with everything we have to keep that from being overturned.”

Senator Marco Rubio: “Today the Supreme Court correctly returned the power to regulate abortion to the states. I will soon introduce a proposal to support mothers and their babies so that every child has a real opportunity to pursue the promise of America.”

Senate Candidate Val Demings: Our daughters and granddaughters have lost a right we fought so hard to protect. But let me be clear: Despite today’s decision, this fight is far from over.

Senator Rick Scott: “The importance of today’s decision by the Supreme Court cannot be overstated. For nearly 50 years, our country endured flawed legal reasoning that invented an implied constitutional right to abortion while stripping authority from lawmakers according to the will of the people. Today, the Court correctly interpreted the Constitution, defended human dignity and the foundational principle of federalism, and rightly declared that there is no constitutional right to end the life of an unborn child. I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms. Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we celebrate the Court’s latest ruling, the fight to protect the sanctity of life is not over. Lawmakers and the pro-life movement have the responsibility to make adoption more accessible and affordable, and do everything in our power to meet the needs of struggling women and their families so they can choose life. We cannot stop fighting until every life, born and unborn, is valued.”

U.S. Representative Al Lawson: “Today is a dismal day for the American people. The Republican-controlled Supreme Court achieved their goal of stripping away a long-established constitutional right that provide Americans’ the ability to make their own health care decisions by voting to overturn Roe v. Wade. Every woman has the fundamental human right to reproductive care. It’s critical that women can make decisions about their health with their doctors without government intrusion. Lawmakers should not be allowed to control people’s personal medical decisions and impose on their bodily freedoms. Make no mistake: Republicans’ ultimate goal is a nationwide ban on abortion, and they won’t stop until they’ve destroyed women’s freedom to control their bodies, lives and futures. Abortion bans disproportionately harm communities of color and low-income people. The only way citizens can ensure additional liberties are not stolen is by heading to the ballot box this November.”

U.S. Representative Neal Dunn: “The U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision today in protecting the right to life. Every life is precious, and the lives of the most vulnerable must be protected. After facing the wrath of the Radical Left for the past few months, I recognize that this was not an easy decision; however, the justices upheld their Constitutional duty and gave the power back to the states, as it should be. This ruling is a win for states’ rights and babies nationwide.”

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz: “I applaud the courage of the Supreme Court in standing up for our most vulnerable in the face of violent intimidation from leftist agitators and the Democratic Party. Roe and Casey were bad science and bad law. Now they’re history. The Supreme Court’s decisions in Roe v. Wade, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were a stain on the judiciary. Abortion is not deeply rooted in our nation’s history; it is not found in our common law. The Constitution is clear that Americans are entitled to life and should not be deprived of it without due process of law. Every day, the unborn are denied this due process when their skulls are crushed and they are ripped from their mothers’ wombs, limb by limb, until their little hearts stop beating. That ends today. States are now free to create law that opposes the evil of abortion and enshrines the unborn’s right to life.”

State House District 1 Candidate Bryan Jones: “Today’s Roe v Wade decision is historic. My birth mother was a teenager and I was put up for adoption as an infant, because I was given the opportunity for life I’ve been able to become a husband, a father and devote my life to serving this nation.”

State House District 5 Candidate Vance Coley: “It took almost 50 years, but today SCOTUS has corrected the most egregious, Unconstitutional, and morally bankrupt ruling in our nation’s history. There has never

been and will never be a Constitutional right to end an innocent life.”

State House District 5 Candidate Shane Abbott: “All life is precious, and all life deserves protection under the law. Thanks to the constitutional conservatives on the Supreme Court who helped strike down the egregious Roe V. Wade precedent, we can save millions of unborn lives here in Florida. That is exactly what I plan to do as a member of the State House.”

State House District 3 Candidate Mariya Calkins: “At last, today we have a wonderful ruling from the highest court in the land, overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states and local governments once again to defend the lives of preborn babies.” “The ruling is a victory for Life and for our Constitution. As medical advancements have continued, with doctors now performing life-saving spinal and heart surgeries for babies in the womb, we are reminded that preborn babies are medical patients in their own right, independent of the mother’s body. Life is a precious gift from God. We must defend it at every opportunity. I thank President Trump for appointing the justices who made today’s ruling possible. It is a powerful reminder of the great importance of elected office and that we should never stop fighting for life and freedom in the American system.”

State House District 6 Candidate Brian Clowdus: “What a historic day for humanity. Roe v. Wade is overturned. Thank you President Trump for the three Supreme Court justices you appointed. God Bless The USA!”

State House District 6 Candidate Griff Griffitts: A win for life and conservative values today as the Supreme Court has overturned Roe vs Wade. Thank you to the Supreme Court Justices who voted to promote life and protect the unborn!

State Senator District 2 Candidate Regina Piazza: “I’m speechless. This means that the decision for abortion comes back to the state. This is the lowest magistrate taking control together. As your senator, I am beyond elated to be able to have the privilege to serve you in this capacity. To stand up unapologetically, to be able to provide innovative solutions to abortion here in District 2. I am so excited that I can barely keep myself together. I need your support. I need you to be convinced and committed to come alongside me in this journey together for the preservation for the sanctity of life, not only for the unborn but also for our families.”

State Senator District 2 Candidate Dr. Carolynn Zonia: “For 50 years Roe v Wade has protected the right of women to make decisions for themselves. Overturning this landmark decision by the Supreme Court is another disappointing blow and further erodes women’s rights and the rights of Families.” remarked Dr. Zonia. “However we feel about abortion at different points in a pregnancy, a woman’s health should drive important medical decisions. As an Emergency Physician, I know that every pregnancy and situation is different. We can’t know all of the factors that are involved in someone’s decision.” She went on to say “The decision to start or expand a Family should be the right of Families.”