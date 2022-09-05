PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Homeowners and trade workers alike have a chance to save on tools this week.

For the first time ever, the State of Florida is sponsoring a ‘Tool Time’ tax-free holiday.

You still have plenty of time to take advantage of the tax exemption on hundreds of items.

The “Tool Time” tax holiday kicked off on Saturday for the Labor Day weekend.

The tax exemption covers power tools and batteries priced $300 or less, work boots for $175 or less, and toolboxes for $300 or less.

The tax is also waived on hand tools, coveralls & gloves, safety glasses, LED flashlights and much more.

“It’s a beautiful thing to do to help our neighbors out, to help the community out, to help those who are working hard for their money to make sure they have the equipment that they need for their jobs. It’s a beautiful thing to do to help our neighbors out, to help the community out, to help those who are working hard for their money to make sure they have the equipment that they need for their jobs,” Home Depot Sales Associate Jack Milam said.

Milam said they are happy to participate in the state program, because of the rising prices across the economy.

“The landmen really need this help for their job because the tools are the job and without those tools or if they can’t afford them then they can’t have no job, so everybody is helping each other out,” Milam said.

Trade workers aren’t the only ones who can benefit.



“This is not just for the people out there working, homeowners who had plenty of time to do stuff, the to-do list for their homes, they are coming in they are buying the same thing as the contractors are cause they are trying to save money also,” Milam said. “This way if they are buying power tools, the toolboxes and everything else they are saving a ton of money so it’s good for the homeowners that are trying to do it themselves.”

There are price limits on many of the items. If you go over that set price in the list, you will have to pay all of the taxes.

The good news is, there is no limit on the number of items you can buy.

The “Tool Time” tax holiday will last until this Friday, September 9.