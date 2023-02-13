Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle by impersonating a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

On Monday, Luigi Lucian Michael Morin, 34, was riding a bicycle and bumped into the victim’s car, deputies said in a news release. He then got off the bike and demanded the woman get out of the vehicle and give it to him because he was a deputy, they added. Morin was wearing a t-shirt with the BCSO star on it.

However, the victim flagged down another passing deputy and Morin rode away on his bicycle. He was located and arrested a short distance away.

Morin was charged with attempted grand theft and impersonating a law enforcement officer.