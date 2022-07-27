PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A New Hope, Florida man is accused of downloading thousands of images of child pornography, according to court records.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote that they got a tip about a man living in Washington County from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The information they received stated the man had more than 4,000 images in an online backup account.

They followed up that tip by meeting with Adam Bailey, 46, who admitted that the online account connected to the child porn belonged to him.

He added that he smoked meth and sought out teen porn online and that this would lead him to child pornography.

Bailey is charged with possession of the sexual performance of a child. He is now being held on a $100,000 bond.