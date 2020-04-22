Florida Jeep Jam sets new date for summer 2020

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — COVID-19 continues to cause events across the country to cancel and postpone, but one local event has sights set on a new date for the summer.

The Executive Board for Florida Jeep Jam said in a statement, it plans to hold the event in Panama City Beach June 17-20, 2020, which is Father’s Day Weekend.

Florida Jeep Jam is heading into its fifth year, and the statement also said organizers are expecting the largest number of attendees to date and the extra weeks to prepare “will boast well for event planners and the local community.”

Originally, the event was scheduled for May 2020.

Find out more on https://www.floridajeepjam.com/.