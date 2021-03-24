Florida House Speaker says HB 1 also known as ‘Anti-Riot Bill’ is about protecting communities

TALLHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Legislature is debating a controversial bill that some say would violate people’s First Amendment Rights.

House Bill 1, also known as the ‘Anti-Riot Bill’ comes after a year of political unrest across the nation beginning with last summer’s Black Lives Matter riots after George Floyd’s death.

The bill, Combating Public Disorder, would punish people who engage in violence or destruction to further a riot or aggravated riot.

Critics say the bill is an infringement on American’s right to peacefully assemble as guaranteed by the First Amendment.

But Florida’s Speaker of the House, Chris Sprowls, said that’s not the case.

“The reality is, is what’s protected is speech and peaceful speech and peaceful protest,” Sprowls said. “What this bill does criminalize is violence. What it does criminalize is destruction, what it does criminalize is threatening people, injuring people, using violence, threats, weapons to destroy property or to force your political views on somebody else.”

The bill says a person commits a riot if he or she participated in a violent public disturbance involving an assembly of three or more persons acting with a common intent to assist each other in violent and disorderly conduct.

A person would commit an aggravated riot if the riot involved more than nine people and if while they were rioting caused great bodily harm to a person not participating in the riot, caused more than $5,000 in property damage and more.

Sprowls insists peaceful protestors will not get wrapped up in this bill.

“The whole notion that there’s anything — a single word in this bill — that would allow somebody who is peacefully protesting, which is a sacred American right and a sacred American tradition, that they would be swept up and arrested or hurt in any way is totally, patently false,” Sprowls said.

Sprowls said Senate President Simpson and Governor DeSantis are also committed to public safety. He said they want to send a clear message.

“It doesn’t matter what you’re there to protest, what matters is whether or not you’re being violent, what matters is whether or not you’re threatening people, what matters is whether or not you’re destroying their business, it doesn’t matter what the reasons are,” Sprowls said. “We always want Americans to be able to address their government and talk about their grievances publicly but nobody has the right to break the rules or our public safety that we all share.”

The bill was filed on January 6, the same day protestors took over the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

“House Bill 1 is all about protecting our communities,” Sprowls said. “Making sure the things that happened this summer here in Florida and throughout the country, the things that happened at the nation’s capitol several months ago are not something that happen here in the future.”

The bill is still working it’s way through the House and Senate.