Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles kicks of Share The Road campaign

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The month of May is motorcycle and bicycle safety awareness month and the the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is sharing tips on how to safely share the road with others.

According to the department, there were more than 10,000 motorcycle and bicycle accidents combined. There was also more than 600 motorcycle and bicycle fatalities combined.

Some safety tips for motorists to remember this month when sharing the roadway include:

  1. Never attempt to share a lane with a motorcyclist. Motorcyclists are entitled to the entire lane.
  2. Avoid using high beam headlights when you see a bicyclists approaching.
  3. Never follow too closely behind either a motorcyclists or a bicyclist.

