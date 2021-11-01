Florida Highway Patrol’s “Stuff the Charger” food drive underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Highway Patrol will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state throughout the month of November.

Soup cans, instant potatoes, canned meats and vegetables, rice and bottled water are among the items the department is requesting.

Donations can be dropped off at the Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop A headquarters on County Road 2321.

Lieutenant Jason King said the department loves getting to do events like this as a chance to give back to the community.

“In the time of this season coming up, Thanksgiving, Christmas, it’s all about the giving and we definitely like to do more than give bad news or issue citations on the side of the road,” Lt. King said. “Believe it or not, we do like to contribute and give back in our communities.”

For those who live further north, donations are also being accepted at the Jackson County Times Building.