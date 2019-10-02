Florida Governor adds additional recreational red snapper fishing days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Recreational fishers will have more time to catch red snapper this year.

Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced six additional recreational red snapper fishing days on Tuesday.

The season for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations will be open the weekends of October 12th and 13th, 19th and 20th, and 26th and 27th.

Private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.