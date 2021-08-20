Florida Georgia Line returning to Gulf Coast Jam in June 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FLA. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Jam announced that Florida Georgia Line will be one of its headliners for the concert in the first week of June. Florida Georgia Line will replace Chris Stapleton.

“Now because all this is happening so quick, because it’s our tenth anniversary we’re trying to add three more new acts to the lineup,” Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady said. “So we’ll actually bring in three large talents and add them to the current talent. Because everybody stayed except basically Chris.”

The concert was postponed from Labor Day weekend to June. But now, the concert will permanently take place in June.

“We’re rescheduling the event to June 3,4, 5,” Lovelady said. “It’s always gonna be that same weekend, it’s the weekend before Memorial Day. And that weekend will be the new place for Gulf Coast Jam from now on. And we’re excited about it because the weather’s better. Oh by the way, no hurricanes.”

For people who bought tickets for the original concert but don’t want to attend the new date, Lovelady said that refunds will be available.

But for concertgoers who plan to keep their tickets and attend the June concert, Gulf Coast Jam will give them $21 to spend. The “gift card” will be through their wristbands. That money can be used for food and drinks at the concert.

Lovelady also plans to announce three more artists next week, who will be performing at the concert. With the additional artists, he expects the concerts to begin an hour earlier.