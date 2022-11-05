SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Veterans Day is just around the corner and the Florida Forest Service is trying to raise money for wounded veterans,

Saturday morning, runners laced up their shoes at Point Washington State Forest for the FFS Family Fun Run.

“This year, we have 17 runners running,” Forest Service Ranger Aaron Haugan said. “We’re trying to kick it back on up since it’s come about, but we’re trying to let it grow, and that way we can get more money into supporting our veterans.”

The event is a part of “Operation Outdoor Freedom,” a Florida Department of Agriculture program which provides rehabilitation and recreational opportunities for wounded veterans at no cost.

The money raised from this fun run event goes towards funding outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and specialty trips.

Army Brat and runner Bobby McDonald said she hopes next year more people get involved with the running event.

“I hope it’s bigger next year,” said McDonald. ” I hope a lot of people made it or missed it this year by accident and see it next year, and it gets bigger and bigger every year. It’s a great, good cause.”

Runners or walkers can choose from three trails, spanning distances from a regular 5K to up to 11 miles.

“I mean, you can go out and back and make it shorter or as long as you want,” said McDonald. “We ran into some bicyclers out there, so you can bicycle it. Sometimes I just come out and walk you don’t even have to run it. So it’s a beautiful area. I would recommend it to anybody that wants just to be out in nature.”

Operation Outdoor Freedom will be holding more events throughout the year for Florida wounded veterans including another fun run event in the Summer time.

If you are interested in making a donation you can click here.