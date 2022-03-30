BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Forest Service unveiled two single-engine air tankers on Wednesday to help battle any potential woods fires as they anticipate a long fire season.

In March, the Chipola Complex Fires burned more than 34,000 acres making it a busy start to the wildfire season in the Panhandle.

Hurricane Michael debris fueled the fires and now Florida Forest Service officials have contracted two new pieces of impressive firefighting equipment.

“It’s a single engine air tanker,” said FFS Chipola Management Center Manager, Mike Mathis. “We have two of those contracted now for specific hurricane damaged areas. They basically carry 800 gallons of water a piece.”

Mathis said they contracted the planes to add more firefighting tools. The single-engine air tankers are known as SEATS and Bay County Fire Rescue Captain, Gabriel Moschella, said they’re a game changer.

“Just having that amount of water on scene to assist with structural protection, life and property is a huge asset to Bay County in itself,” Moschella said.

The SEATS will be kept at the Calhoun County Airport. Moschella said we’ve had access to this kind of equipment in the past but never this close to home.

“This is definitely going to be a very positive impact on woods fires,” Moschella said.

The SEATS have been contracted for the next two months but officials said that can be extended based on wildfire activity.