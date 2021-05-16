Florida Division of Emergency Management shares Hurricane Preparedness tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane season begins June 1 and it’s never too early to start preparing and getting plans in place for protecting your friends, family and pets.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a section on their website full of tips on how you can get ready for the upcoming storm season.

Some of the tips include what kind of precautions to take when protecting your home, a disaster supply kit checklist and how you should plan for your pet’s safety.

To see more of the suggestions from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, click here.