COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — Every year there’s an average of 20 traffic crashes on the lane that exits Highway 231 and takes you to the Interstate-10 on-ramp.

Florida Department of Transportation officials are trying to make this area safer for everyone by adding multiple new safety features.

“We’re going to be extending the deceleration lane,” FDOT’s Public Information Officer Ian Satter said. “We’ll also be adding additional signage that will have beacons on there that will alert drivers to the signage that is in place.”

The ramp’s current deceleration lane is very sudden.

Cars don’t have much time to get over before turning and cars behind the ones turning don’t have much time to prepare to slow down.

“People right now are cruising through that intersection at a pretty good rate of speed in the 45 miles per hour and they don’t even realize that it is only 45 mph in that area,” Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Daniel Wagner said.

Wagner said responding to more than 200 wrecks in an 11-year span in just one intersection is pretty significant.

“I think just getting more signage out there does help with people realizing, ‘ok, there’s more than just a straight road here. I need to pay more attention,” Wagner said.

This project is going to cost an estimated $800,000.

They’re calling it the ‘Safety Plan.’

Officials expect to get started within the year and said it’s going to be a quick project.