Florida CFO to hold Insurance Village for Hurricane Michael claims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even one year after the Hurricane Michael many are still struggling with their insurance companies and have questions on how to handle the complicated process.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will be hosting another insurance village this Friday and Saturday from 9 until 4 pm at the FSU Panama City campus in the Holley Building.

Residents planning to attend should bring as much documentation as they can, including their driver’s license, insurance cards and insurance policy information, pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss, and any other additional insurance-related information.