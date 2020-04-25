Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis wants to identify Chinese money in Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says he wants to make sure that China is held accountable financially for the coronavirus outbreak here in America.

He is asking for federal assistance to identify Chinese assets held in Florida.

Patronis asked U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for a list of Chinese-based of Chinese-bought companies and their subsidiaries that operate in Florida.

“While the national media may debate whether COVID-19 came from a wet market or a lab in Wuhan, everyone agrees it originated in China,” the CFO wrote in a letter to Pompeo. “Moreover, there’s no debate that lives could have been saved had the Chinese government been more transparent with the world about the severity, and contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus.”

The Department of Financial Services has $2 billion in unclaimed assets right now and Patronis wants to cross-reference the list from the Department of State to see if any of the unclaimed property belongs to the Chinese Communist Party.

Patronis said he believes China has a debt to pay to the country and the state of Florida and this could be a step to retribution.

“Ultimately at the end of the day their negligence which we have lined out in our letter to the ambassador and we have footnoted where they were at fault, you know, shows they have obligation to work with us financially to clear this hurdle that COVID-19 has created,” Patronis said.

Patronis sent the letter to Pompeo on Wednesday.