PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Christmas around the corner many are in the midst of holiday shopping. Now there may be a way to line your pockets with a little bit more cash.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the state has billions in unclaimed property. He said a fifth of Florida’s population has unclaimed property like utility deposits, uncashed checks and life insurance policies in Florida’s unclaimed property vault.

“The state of Florida has a significant amount of unclaimed property,” Patronis said. “It’s in the billions since I’ve been in office. We’ve pushed out about $1.4 billion, and this is your money.”

Patronis said one Florida resident recovered $100,000 life insurance policy his Godmother left to him. Residents can check FLTreasureHunt to see if they have any unclaimed money.