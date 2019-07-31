Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis honors a retired Army Brigadier General from Okaloosa County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis honored a retired veteran with an appointment to the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Council.

Retired Army Brigadier General T. Patterson Maney served nearly 30 years as an Okaloosa County judge and received numerous awards for his military service.

Maney said in a statement, “Our state is blessed to have nearly 1.6 million veterans and the third largest veteran population in the nation. I am humbled to be asked by CFO Jimmy Patronis to serve on the Florida Veterans’ Hall of Fame Council and to play a part in honoring those veterans who continue to serve the people of Florida.”

General Maney’s term begins immediately and will expire on January 1st, 2023.