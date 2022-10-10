BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A political hopeful made a stop in Panama City on Monday.

Democratic Florida Chief Financial Officer nominee, Adam Hattersley, is frustrated with the current state of property insurance, and the lack of it, in Florida.

“A lot of the issues we see in Florida come from rules out of insurance regulation, not necessarily the legislature,” Hattersley said. “And being the head of Office of Insurance Regulation supposed to be the consumer insurance advocate, supposed to be standing up for people – the CFO wasn’t involved in that special session.”

Several insurance companies left the state this year for different reasons whether it was fraud, litigation or bankruptcy.

Hattersley criticized his opponent, current CFO Jimmy Patronis, for reportedly being absent during the special session dedicated to property insurance.

“He just abdicated his duty to the legislature,” Hattersley said. “You know the legislature does need to fix some of the loopholes to come back and fix some of our legislative code, but they should be taking the lead from the CFO since he’s supposed to be the expert, supposed to be the one protecting Floridians to help them solve that problem.”

Hattersley accused Patronis of not doing enough to fix the problem. But Patronis said property insurance is a priority to him.

“If you make insurance so unaffordable that you can’t own a home, you can’t strengthen a community,” Patronis said. “The legislature sees that, the state sees that, the Governor sees that, and I see that.”

Patronis has dismissed Hattersley’s claims.

Patronis and Hattersley will face off in the general election on November 8. The last day to register to vote is October 11.