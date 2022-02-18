TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer took aim at one of the largest donation sites in the country.

Jimmy Patronis said GoFundMe has become a home for scammers and liars.

He pointed to the fact that people are able to create false stories on the site, convincing people to donate to a cause that’s not real or true. He added that many people took advantage of last year’s Miami Beach condo collapse to set up bogus GoFundMe accounts.

“I think if Gofundme is for a local charity cause of somebody you know, more power to you,” Patronis said. “But if you’re going to use it for more of an international issue, like we saw in Surfside, I feel like you’re better off sending your money to a more reputable charity and not through GoFundMe.”

GoFundMe recently took criticism for donations to Canadian truck drivers who blocked the border in protest of the country’s COVID 19 restrictions.

The site reportedly refunded donations to those who supported the protest.