Florida among least friendly states, travel website says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A new ranking is placing a dispute on Florida residents’ warm disposition.

A new ranking from travel website Big 7 Travel places Florida toward the bottom of the list of the friendliest states.

The website asked its social media audience of 1.5 million people, “what are the friendliest states in America?”

While New York and New Jersey – ranking No. 50 and No. 46, respectively – may not surprise people, the Sunshine State also was not known for its welcoming nature.

Florida ranked 42nd overall in Big 7 Travel’s list of the friendliest states in the country.

“Considering Miami is often voted as one of the least friendly cities in America, Florida has its work cut out for it,” the ranking says. “Cities such as Orlando and its tourist-friendly initiatives are helping the state big time, but overall, its reputation has some catching up to do.”

