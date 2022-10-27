PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida agency that oversees private prisons has confirmed an inmate died, but almost nothing else, following a week of questioning about the situation.

News 13 learned this week that an inmate was killed last week at the Bay Correctional Facility. The facility is run by a private corporation, Management, and Training Corporation.

Especially concerning, were reports that the facility is understaffed and that contributed in some way to the death.

We called the warden about the situation who did not return our call. We then emailed Florida’s Department of Corrections and got a response from Florida’s Department of Management Services. The agency said they would release no information about the death because of an exemption in Florida’s Public Records Law.

After we persisted Debbie Hall, the communications director with the Department of Management Services issued this statement:

“We can confirm that an inmate died at Bay Correctional Facility, which is managed by Management and Training Corporation on behalf of the state. The Florida Department of Corrections is the lead investigative agency. Due to the open and active investigation, we are unable to provide names or any additional information at this time.”

It remains unclear whether or not the conditions at the prison are unsafe because of understaffing or other issues.