Flooding leads to road closures throughout the Panhandle

Several counties and cities throughout the Panhandle are reporting road closures due to flooding.

LYNN HAVEN ROAD CLOSURES:

As of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following roads were reported:

W Hwy 390 Closed from Mowat to 77

Havenwood Apts. (1600 FL Av)

5th St. Ballpark and surrounding areas

Greenbriar

Kimberly

Krystal

Redbird

24th/Minnesota

E Hwy 390 @ Harvard

All of Bell Circle area

E Hwy 390/ Colorado to Texas

W 12th/Virginia,

1400-1700 Alabama

NJ 12th-13th

W 11th VT-NH

VA 11th-12th

W 13th/GA

FL 12th-14th

BAY COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES:

Alf Coleman Road (Panama City Beach)

E Business Highway 98 between Cherry St and Parker city limits

N Bear Creek and S Bear Creek (bridges are reported impassable)

WALTON COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES:

The following roads are closed as of 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, due to flooding from Hurricane Sally.

◼️ North Walton:

Boy Scout Road (North of Boy Scout Camp)

W Indian Creek Ranch (at the bridge)

Sherwood Road (at Red Hill Bridge)

◼️ Central Walton:

Bunker Road (Bay County end)

Co Highway 3280 from Altman Road to Fluffy Landing Road

Red Barn Road (400 Block)

Bay Grove Road (500 Block)

Johns Lane (100 Block)

J W Hollington Road (off State Highway 20)

S Jackson St (off Hwy 20)

Clipper Cove (off Hwy 20)

Jolly Bay Road (at HWY 331 S)

Cowford Road (off HWY 20)

State Highway 81 (right before HWY 20)

◼️ South Walton West of 331 S:

Cessna Park (off Co Highway 393)

Hogtown Bayou Lane ( off Co Highway 393)

S Church Street (Entire Road)

J D Miller Road (Entire Road)

Chat Holly Road (from Hwy 331 to Co Rd 393)

Indian Woman Road (Entire Road)

Cypress Pond (1000 Block)

Norwood Drive (100 Block)

Marlin Street (between Trigger Fish and Blue Fish)

Driftwood Court (off Driftwood Point Rd)

N Lake Point Drive (off Shore Dr.)

Shore drive (off Forest Shore Dr.)

S Geronimo Street (near Arnett Lane)

Old Blue Mountain Road at HWY 98 (turn lane under water)

Commercial Parkway (off Goldsby Rd)

S Holiday Road (off HWY 98)

Duffy Lane (off S Church St)

Windancer Lane (off Norwood Dr.)

Crest Drive (at N Geronimo)

E Nursery Road (in area of Nellie Drive)

1000 block of N Church Street (off Co Highway 393)

Whisper Lane (off N Church St)

Deal Circle (off Whisper Lane)

Northside of Shipwreck Road at Driftwood Point

E Hewett Road (off Hwy 98)

S County Hwy 393 (at Cypress Pond)

Seascape Drive (off Scenic Gulf)

Colt Road (Off Chat Holley)

Bay Circle Drive (at E Hewett Rd)

Long Leaf Circle (at E Hewett Rd)

Moll Drive (off St Rita Lane)

W Harborview Rd (completely submerged)

Chat Holley Road (Hwy 331 to 393)

Russell Ave to Indian Woman Road (off Chat Holley)

JD Miller Road (off Chat Holley)

◼️ South Walton East of 331 S:

Wood Beach Drive (off N Greenwood Ave)

E Point Washington Road (off Co highway 395)

W Forest Lake Drive (at entrance to Watercolor)

Shannon Drive (at Lakewood Drive)

Beachfront Trail (at Lakewood Drive)

Lakewood Drive (at Beachfront Trail)

East CO Highway 30a (at Buds Lane)

2600 block of East Co Highway 30A (at Watercolor)

2800 block of East Co Highway 30a (at Seagrove)

N Andalusia Ave (off E CO Highway 30A)

GULF COUNTY ROAD CLOSURES:

U.S. Highway 98 – Port St. Joe (between First St and Avenue D)