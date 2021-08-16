Flooding in Lynn Haven and Southport from Tropical Storm Fred

LYNN HAVEN (WMBB) — Highway 77 in Lynn Haven had flooding issues from Tropical Storm Fred on Monday. Some Southport residents saw up to three feet of water.

Around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, tow truck drivers pulled more than five cars off the road, which all flooded. Including a Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle that was stuck in the flooding.

Lynn Haven police closed off the right lanes on each side of Ohio Avenue because of the water, which was about a foot high on either side of the road.

Despite warnings from Lynn Haven officials to stay off the roads, some motorists continued to drive through Lynn Haven throughout Monday afternoon.