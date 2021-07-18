Flood insurance study update for Bay County underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — FEMA along with the Northwest Florida Water Management District are in the process of updating the Bay County Flood Insurance Study.

Residents are invited to attend a flood risk open house to learn more about the study and see if the identified flood risk changed at their property.

Officials said this study could impact people’s flood insurance requirements and rates.

In a Facebook post from Bay County Emergency Services — they ask that you attend either meeting and review your address for accuracy before the study is final.

The first meeting is set to take place Tuesday, July 20 at Mexico Beach Public Works from 4 to 7 p.m. and the second meeting will be Wednesday, July 21 at the Bay County Government Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

If you’re not able to make it to an open house, you’re able to schedule a virtual appointment. If you’d like to make an appointment, click here.