Fla. Rep. Matt Gaetz filing ethics complaint against Pelosi for destroying SOTU speech

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fla. Rep. Matt Gaetz is filing an ethics complaint against Nancy Pelosi for destroying Trump’s State of the Union speech Tuesday.
Gaetz made the announcement on Twitter, saying her conduct was beneath the dignity of the House and a potential violation of law. He added that “nobody is above the law, she must be held accountable.”
