PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holiday family gatherings should be a happy time, but there are plenty of dangerous distractions around your home.

It only takes a few seconds for a child to get into something that could be harmful to their health.

The Florida Poison Control Information Center is providing parents with an entire list of holiday hazards. The holiday season comes with its own particular hazards that can be a danger to children.

Florida Poison Control Information Center experts said parents should be paying close attention to their child’s surroundings.

“You want to make sure that you are aware of the size and what is in the toys that you are handing out,” Florida Poison Control Information Center Director Dawn Sollee said. “So that could be anything that could be a choking hazard or as well as having batteries in it that children might be able to obtain and then really just being aware of your surroundings. What are the things that are available to small children? What things are new in the environment that weren’t there before that might be a risk?”

Sollee said the center sees an increase in phone calls related to holiday incidents.

One safety hazard to be aware of is medications.

“There’s a lot of medication mistakes that can happen, whether that’s little kids getting into products that are poison proofed or put up or you have people going to other people’s homes and then, therefore, those medications are available just in general, or you forget how you were supposed to take them because you take them out of the original bottles,” Sollee said.

She said to pay attention to tiny batteries and ornaments.

“Some people have bubble lights on their tree so that they actually when they plug them in the heat will cause them to bubble and if these break, they sometimes contain also a toxic chemical. That can be a problem if little kids or pets and just that chemical that’s within them,” Soilee said.

And they want to dispel some myths surrounding holiday plants.

“There’s a lot of myth as to how dangerous the Poinsettia plant is. You have to eat quite a bit of it, and it really isn’t that dangerous,” Sollee said. “It can cause a little bit of an upset stomach.”

Here is a list of the top nine holiday hazards: button battery dangers, decoration dangers, party dangers, food poisoning dangers, guest dangers, toy dangers, travel dangers, carbon monoxide dangers, pets and poisons.

If you have any questions you can call the Poison Control Hotline at 800-222-1222 or visit their website.