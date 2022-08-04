PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Corrections is looking for people who want to start a career in the corrections field.

Recruiters looked for possible recruits during Tuesday’s National Night Out event at Gulf Coast State College.

Their biggest need is for corrections officers, and the state has significantly increased the pay scale. Corrections officers can receive up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses, along with $20 an hour plus state benefits.

Veterans receive hiring preference, according to the FDC website.

“You develop these friendships and relationships and everybody cares about each other,” Northwest Florida Reception Center Warden Gary Hewett said. “That’s just something you don’t hear about and you don’t see at most jobs. You have the opportunity when you’re working with the Department of Corrections to impact lives, whether it’s lives of our staff or lives of inmates and offenders.”

The agency is hiring probation officers, corrections officers, maintenance, food service, healthcare workers and administrative assistants.

