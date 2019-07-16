Five pounds of cocaine seized by Walton County Sheriff’s Office

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A drug investigation in Walton County results in deputies seizing almost five pounds of cocaine and more than $4,000 in cash.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on July 13th deputies stopped a vehicle being driven by Kadeem Ingram and Kenneth Ingram for speeding on Interstate 10. A K9 deputy revealed almost four pounds of power cocaine and $4,000 in the vehicle.

In addition, residential search warrants in DeFuniak Springs and Freeport resulted in the discovery of another pound of cocaine, multiple firearms, and a kilo press, a device used to package large quantities of drugs.

Kenneth and Kadeem Ingram have both been charged with trafficking cocaine. Kenneth is being held on a $150,000 bond. Kadeem is being held without bond.

Tempestt Bramlet of Freeport was arrested for cocaine possession and possession of a controlled substance an was released on a $10,000 bond.