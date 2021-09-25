Five cars were stolen from Panama City dealership

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five cars were stolen from the Panama City Mazda Dealership Friday night. The losses are around $250,000.

Three of the cars were used, while two were brand new. Police said the possible suspects are black males in their late teens and early twenties. The vehicles were parked in different areas around the lot before being stolen.

Once staff arrived to work on Saturday, they found broken glass where the cars were parked.

“The general consensus among our staff was that this was coordinated,” Sales Consultant Justin Floyd said. “We believe that there were a few individuals who came in to scope the place out, because Nissan on 23rd street had also seen the same individuals performing the same kinds of things.”

The dealership did not have any cameras in the parking lot to identify the individuals. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100 or report a tip anonymously on the Tip411 App.