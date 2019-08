CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — An accident Friday evening closing part of Tyndall Parkway.

The multi-vehicle pile-up also sending over half a dozen people to the hospital.

According to Bay County Sheriff Deputies on scene, the accident happened at 8:05 p.m. in front of the Wal-Mart in Callaway.

Five vehicles were involved, sending seven people to the hospital, two in critical condition.

No cause has been determined at this time, but the Bay County Crime Scene Unit was called to the accident.