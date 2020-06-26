Five Bay County seniors awarded “Live Like Drew” Scholarship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five Bay County high school seniors received the “Live Like Drew” scholarship Thursday.

The award goes to seniors who show incredible leadership among their peers and the community. The student does not have to be an athlete, but three student-athletes were among the award winners.

Three Mosley students and two Arnold students were awarded the scholarship, Arnold golfer Sydney Polanin, Arnold senior Jordan Skipper, Mosley soccer players Jacob Pickle and Nicholas Laymon, and then Mosley senior Joanna Bush.

The scholarship is in honor of Drew MacLean who passed away in 2012 in a car accident. He was a former Mosley student-athlete who played football and baseball. However, he was not only exceptional on the field, but in the classroom too.

He was Mosley’s first ever recipient of the FHSAA Academic All-State team in 2004.

“You hear about Drew, every teacher that’s been a part of Mosley has talked about his legacy and how important he was to this school and this community,” Mosley soccer player Jacob Pickle said. “It’s such an honor to receive this scholarship, this award.”

The students were each awarded $1,000.