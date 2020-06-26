Five Bay County seniors awarded “Live Like Drew” Scholarship

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Five Bay County high school seniors received the “Live Like Drew” scholarship Thursday.

The award goes to seniors who show incredible leadership among their peers and the community. The student does not have to be an athlete, but three student-athletes were among the award winners.

Three Mosley students and two Arnold students were awarded the scholarship, Arnold golfer Sydney Polanin, Arnold senior Jordan Skipper, Mosley soccer players Jacob Pickle and Nicholas Laymon, and then Mosley senior Joanna Bush.

The scholarship is in honor of Drew MacLean who passed away in 2012 in a car accident. He was a former Mosley student-athlete who played football and baseball. However, he was not only exceptional on the field, but in the classroom too.

He was Mosley’s first ever recipient of the FHSAA Academic All-State team in 2004.

“You hear about Drew, every teacher that’s been a part of Mosley has talked about his legacy and how important he was to this school and this community,” Mosley soccer player Jacob Pickle said. “It’s such an honor to receive this scholarship, this award.”

The students were each awarded $1,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Slim Chickens comes to Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slim Chickens comes to Panama City"

Local activist groups hold virtual panel to discuss acts of racism

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local activist groups hold virtual panel to discuss acts of racism"

BDS and ABCE respond to teacher pay raises

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS and ABCE respond to teacher pay raises"

Five Bay County seniors receive "Live Like Drew" Scholarship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Five Bay County seniors receive "Live Like Drew" Scholarship"

Exclusive dashcam footage from Bay Sheriff's Office chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive dashcam footage from Bay Sheriff's Office chase"

Exclusive dashcam footage from Bay Sheriff's Office chase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive dashcam footage from Bay Sheriff's Office chase"
More Local News