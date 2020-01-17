Five arrested in Jackson County drug bust

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning the arrest of five individuals, all with different drug-related charges.

Deputies say they worked alongside the North- Star Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force during the investigation.

After attaining a search warrant, the group says they searched through a home in the Meadowview Community.

During that search, deputies say they found methamphetamine, assorted methamphetamine paraphernalia, and suspected synthetic marijuana.

Through the search, Brandy Coulliette, Mary Dyke, Makayla Monday, Nickalist Lang and Stevi Smith were taken into custody.

Their charges are listed below:

Brandy Nacole Coulliette, 32

Sale of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Operating or Maintaining a Drug House

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Synthetic Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mary Broxton Dykes, 72

Operating or Maintaining a Drug House

Makayla Monday, 22

Possession of Marijuana not more than 20 grams

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Nickalist Lang, 45

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Stevi Smith, 31

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Deputies say the search warrant came as a result of multiple citizen complaints and larger-scale drug investigation.

Sheriff Lou Roberts says additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

The North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force (NSMDTF) is a task force charged with conducting drug enforcement work in ten counties geographically situated in the Big Bend / Central Panhandle area of North Florida.

The NSMDTF quietly began operations on May 1, 2019, and is currently comprised of sworn law enforcement personnel from 13 agencies in ten counties stretching from Gulf County in the west to Lafayette County in the east.

Sheriff Roberts says he and his staff are committed to the fight against drugs that are in the community and encourages anyone with any information about those who traffick, manufacture, abuse, use, sell, and/or deliver any illegal narcotics to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.