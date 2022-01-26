Mark Warner

Tokhir Pulatov

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police said Wednesday that they arrested five people in an undercover sting for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

“The operation stemmed from complaints from the community that minors were able to buy alcoholic beverages from the Blu Convenience Store,” police wrote in a news release.

The agency added that they will continue to conduct these operations at random, to “ensure businesses are complying with state law and to keep our community safe.”

Seth Evans

Allie Tran

The arrests are below:

Mark A. Warner at Express Lane, located at 14666 Front Beach Road.

Tokhir S. Pulatov at Blu Convenience Store, located at 17836 Front Beach Road.

Kathy E. Askew at Barnacle Barney’s Food Store, located at 13616 Hutchison Blvd.

Allie M. Tran at Circle K, located at 10323 Front Beach Road.

Seth P. Evans at Harpoon Harry’s, located at 12627 Front Beach Road.

Kathy E. Askew



