PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– March 1, brings the warm weather and the start of spring fishing season.

After 4 long months, many eager fishermen are ready to take on the waters and see what they can haul in.

News 13 road along the “Chances R’ charter boats to see just what they bring up to shore.

“Chances R” is one of over 30 charter boats housed at Capt. Anderson’s Marina.

Chelsea Ray, the marketing director for Capt. Anderson’s Marina said that March is an exciting time for the marina as deep-sea fishing resumes, dolphin cruises, Shell Island tours and headboat tours.

Charter boats typically carry fewer passengers and are specifically for those that want to catch a particular type of fish, but don’t worry, even if you’re not a pro fisherman you’ll still have a good experience.

“We have bait, tackle, and a deckhand aboard to help you. All you have to do is set down your line and reel it in when you feel a bite,” said Captain Stephen Brookin.

Those at Capt. Anderson’s Marina tell us there is quite a bit to catch.

“Triggerfish season officially starts tomorrow, but you can start red grouper and vermillion snappers,” said Ray.

Took book your experience on the “Chances R’ charter boat you can call 850-890-1616.