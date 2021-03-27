First Shrimp and Grits festival held in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local businesses partnered up for the first Shrimp and Grits Fest in Panama City.

Residents came out to support local charities while sampling different shrimp and grits dishes.

Multiple businesses came together with their own spin on the southern recipe and attendees said they’re happy to be getting back to some normalcy.

Shrimp and Grits Fest attendee, Debbie Wood, said it feels great to be back out in the community after a year of canceled events due to the pandemic.

“You know what, it’s great,” Wood said. “What else could we say? Again it’s a beautiful day we got music going on we got great food to taste and this is what Bay County is about and thank you Governor DeSantis.”

George Gilman also attended Saturday’s event. He said it was nice to be able to relax a little bit while also being cautious of social distancing.

“You know things aren’t exactly over, you know it’s nice being about to get out into the community again and you know be able to share this social atmosphere and have some good food in the meantime,” Gilman said.

Mary Jane Mathis has deep family ties to Panama City. She grew up here then moved to Texas for 30 years. She recently moved back and wanted to be here in time for this particular event.

“To see downtown and to see what people are doing it just inspires me to be here,” Mathis said. “I love it dearly and I wouldn’t do anything to change it.”

Event organizer, Fontella Thomas, said it’s vital to the development of Downtown Panama City to hold events like this.

“Really vibrant cities, have really vibrant downtowns,” Thomas said. “The whole goal is to make sure all the local citizens and including our visitors when they go ‘Well what’s going on tonight? Or What’s going on this weekend?’ The first thing they think is, well let’s check what’s going on downtown.”

Local charities were partnered with participating businesses. The charities are able to keep the money from the shrimp and grits sales from the businesses they were partnered with.