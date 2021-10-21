First responders on scene at serious wreck on U.S. 231

A Prius was on Pipeline trying to cross U.S. 231 north and a silver sedan was northbound on 231 when the two vehicles crashed, according to Panama City Police.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene at about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a serious traffic crash sent one person to the hospital and snarled traffic in the area.

A Prius was on Pipeline trying to cross U.S. 231 north and a silver sedan was northbound on 231 when the two vehicles crashed, according to Panama City Police.

One driver sustained serious injuries other driver had minor injuries, they added.

Authorities are urging those traveling north on 231 to find an alternate route.