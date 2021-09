First responders were on scene after a wreck at 23rd Street and Mound Avenue snarled traffic.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of Mound Avenue and 23rd Street after a serious crash.

First responders were still on scene at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. Police said Westbound traffic is being diverted at Michigan Avenue.

Officials have not yet released any information about injuries. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.