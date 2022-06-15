Law Enforcement officials say they are searching for an individual in Martin Lake after being called to a swimmer in distress.

Update 4 p.m.: First responders have recovered the body of a 22-year-old man after an apparent drowning in Martin Lake.

PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple first responders were searching for an individual believed to be in the water at Martin Lake in Parker Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began after a raft apparently capsized in the lake, according to law enforcement sources. They added that they had been called to a swimmer in distress.

Multiple agencies are reportedly conducting the search via boat.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.