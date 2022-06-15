Update 4 p.m.: First responders have recovered the body of a 22-year-old man after an apparent drowning in Martin Lake.
PARKER, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple first responders were searching for an individual believed to be in the water at Martin Lake in Parker Wednesday afternoon.
The incident began after a raft apparently capsized in the lake, according to law enforcement sources. They added that they had been called to a swimmer in distress.
Multiple agencies are reportedly conducting the search via boat.
The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.