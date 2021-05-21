First responders on scene at fatal crash at Highway 231 and State 20

UPDATE as of 6 p.m.

At least one person has been killed in a three-car collision, and one person has been airlifted to an area hospital.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 20.

Lt. Jason King from the Florida Highway Patrol said they believe a tan Jeep was traveling in the outside lane on Hwy. 231 heading south, slightly in front of a white pick-up truck.

He said it appears the Jeep attempted to change lanes and didn’t see the white truck, which caused them to collide.

Lt. King said it is believed that the truck was able to stop in the turn lane. He explained the driver of the Jeep may have lost control and entered the median, then the driver of a third car possibly went into the median to avoid colliding with the Jeep, according to FHP.

He also said it appeared to have turned clockwise and overturned, ejecting both the driver and the passenger.

They are still clearing the road, and the investigation is still ongoing.

