First responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon at a structure fire at an apartment complex on Highway 98.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon at a structure fire at an apartment complex on Highway 98.

Fire could be seen breaking through the roof of a building at the complex. The apartments known as 10x Living are in unincorporated Bay County near The Hathaway Bridge. Witnessed on scene said the blaze began at around 3:20.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.