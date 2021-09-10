First responders 9/11 event hosted at Ascension Sacred Heart

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local hospital remembered the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, by thanking first responders.

Police officers and firefighters circled Ascension Sacred Heart’s main campus Friday morning.

Hospital chaplain Frederick Woods helped organize the event.

“The local chaplains here at Bay got together and we had a conversation, and one of the chaplains said ‘Hey why not have the first responders circle around the facility,'” Woods said. “We were going to offer them gifts anyway but we figured out how would we give them some gifts.”

Woods said he was touched to see the first responders return the favor and provide snacks to the hospital staff.

“It was pretty successful today,” said Woods. “I appreciate all the people that showed up and the officers that stayed and provided gifts for our E.R. staff. That was great. But we just wanted to recognize the first responders in all that they do and just tell them to thank you.”

Panama City Police Sergeant Joseph Record said taking the time to remember that day in history is more important than ever now.

“There’s a lot of people in this world right now that we’re very young when it occurred,” Record said. “Some people even that I work with were just born or even some not even born yet when it did occur. A lot of people look at it as something that happened in the past but I believe we should learn from our past and grow from it, get stronger from it. Remembering our past helps us build toward the future.”