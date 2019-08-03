‘First Friday’ recognizes Bayline Railroad

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB)– The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly ‘First Friday’ event. The program speaker was Donnie Mason, the Marketing Director for Bayline Railroad.

The Bayline Railroad plays an important role in Bay County. Mason took time to discuss the railroads purpose at the Chamber’s event.

The railroad may provide a means of transportation for goods, but its purpose goes beyond that. After Hurricane Michael, Bayline Railroad helped families that were displaced and in need of shelter. They also provided food and water for community members.

The Bayline Railroad also acts as an important player in Bay County’s economy. Mason was happy to explain how the railroad serves not only Bay County, but the entire country.

“I’m sure they’re well aware of the railroad, but maybe not aware of what we do and why the railroad is here. To service the port is a major thing and again to take commodities… take them worldwide. Or bring commodities from outside the community, bring them here,” said Mason.

At the event, the Chamber also recognized two local businesses. Planet Fitness in Callaway and Coldwell Banker Carrol Realty received the chamber’s ‘Apple of our Eye’ awards.