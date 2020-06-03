First Baptist Church holds socially distanced graduation for preschoolers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Graduation season took on a whole different look this year because of the pandemic, but one class was able to hold their special ceremony on Tuesday.

Preschoolers from First Baptist Church of Panama City took a walk across the sidewalk stage for their first ever graduation ceremony, all while social distancing. Each of these children will head to kindergarten next school year.

Congratulations to all nine young graduates, including Charlotte Cole, our general managers granddaughter!

