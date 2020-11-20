First arrests in Lynn Haven corruption case happened one year ago today

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — For months leading up to Nov. 19, 2019, rumors swirled about an ongoing investigation into criminal behavior by city officials in Lynn Haven.

News 13 was the first to confirm the investigation in April of 2019 when staff members uncovered subpoenas served to the city by federal investigators for testimony and documents. But subpoenas don’t always result in arrests and sometimes investigations falter.

That wouldn’t be the case this time. A news conference was set for Panama City and word of the arrests leaked out.

Federal authorities charged five people, including City Manager Mike White, Lynn Haven Community Services Director David Horton, Greenleaf Lawncare Owner Josh Anderson, Erosion Control Specialist Owner David White and Erosion Control Specialist employee Shannon Rodriguez, with several counts of fraud and money laundering for a total of $5 million.

All five of them have since pleaded guilty to some of the charges. The case is ongoing and state and federal authorities have since charged former Bay County Commissioner Keith Baker, former City Attorney Adam Albritton and former Mayor Margo Anderson.